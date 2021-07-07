Sheriff: NY Ambulance Operator Cited in Crash

Steven Cook

A Mohawk Ambulance driver has been cited in a Sunday evening crash on Route 146 in Clifton Park, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. Two others in that vehicle were unhurt and two in the ambulance were unhurt, officials said. The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time, officials said.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 146 at Waite Road in Clifton Park between the ambulance and another vehicle, officials said.

The investigation showed the ambulance, operated by David Johnson, 25, of Troy, had been traveling on Waite Road when it failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection when it was struck by another vehicle traveling east on Route 146 and driven by Amanda Horstmyer, of Bush, La.

Investigators cited Johnson for failing to stop at a stop sign, officials said.

The crash follows another one involving a Mohawk Ambulance last month in Schenectady. That crash happened June 8 at the corner of State Street and Broadway and left the ambulance on its side. No injuries were reported in that crash and no patient was in the ambulance at the time, officials said then.

