Set Medic’s Report Sheds New Info about Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Shooting

A medic’s report from the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie “Rust” shines more light on a deadly shooting involving a prop gun, according to a new report.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said Baldwin discharged a prop gun during rehearsal Thursday, leaving the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins dead. Director Joel Souza was wounded.

Set medic Cherlyn Schaefer heard a “loud shot,” according to new reporting by the Wall Street Journal. Someone yelled “medic emergency” and Schaefer said she ran to the scene.

Schaefer said she was told Hutchins had been shot, before discovering out someone else had been shot as well. She asked a colleague to apply pressure to that patient’s wound as 911 was called, she said in the report.

Schaefer tended to Hutchins before EMTs arrived on scene. She said she found a wound in Hutchins’ back and began applying pressure to it. She then found a second gunshot wound. She then began administering oxygen and checked her vital signs.

EMTs arrived and Schaefer helped moved Hutchins on a gurney before helping Souza. In her report, Schaefer wrote “‘something’ was shot from a prop gun.”

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.