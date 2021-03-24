Services Announced for Veteran Xenia (OH) Firefighter/Paramedic

Kristen Spicker

Dayton Daily News, Ohio

(MCT)

Memorial services for a Xenia firefighter and paramedic who died earlier this week are scheduled for Monday.

A celebration of life for Steve Helling will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Assembly Hall at the Greene County Fairgrounds, according to his obituary. A public walk-through visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Helling passed away on Sunday. He was 41 years old.

“Steve will be missed by all who knew him,” read a statement from the Xenia Professional Firefighters Local 698. “Please keep his family, and ours, in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Helling is survived by his wife, four children and great Dane. His obituary described him as “a loving husband and adoring father.”

He was a Xenia High School graduate and served 13 years with the Xenia Fire Division. He also served with fire departments in Xenia Twp., Englewood, Miami Twp., Spring Valley and Trotwood and Central State EMS and West Alexandria EMS.

In lieu of flowers, Helling’s family asks donations be made to the Pink Ribbon Girls, 32 E. Main St., Tipp City, or to the Circle of Victory, 1141 N. Monroe St., Xenia.

A Go Fund Me raising donations to help with funeral costs and to support his family is available here.

___

(c)2021 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.