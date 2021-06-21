Save The Date! Pulsara Announces First Annual Healthcare & User Group Conference, Pulsara CONNECT

CONNECT with industry leaders on the latest research and best practices in STEMI, stroke, and emergency management in a post-COVID-19 world.

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 21, 2021 — Pulsara, the leading telehealth and communication platform that connects teams across organizations, announced today the company’s inaugural Pulsara CONNECT Conference. Slated for October 12-13, 2021, this FREE virtual international experience allows attendees to engage with world-class industry experts and thought leaders across the healthcare community. With four tracks—EMS/Community Paramedicine, STEMI/Cardiac, Stroke/Neuro, and DES/Emergency Management—attendees will take away tangible best practices that they can incorporate within their region. Topics include everything from the latest research and best practices surrounding time-sensitive emergencies to creating systems of care that scale in a post-COVID world.

“We are incredibly excited to create and host Pulsara’s first-ever international conference for the healthcare community,” said Audrey Peart, Events & Digital Marketing Manager for Pulsara. “Attendees will be able to CONNECT with other attendees, speakers, and conference sponsors around some of today’s most important healthcare issues and breakthroughs. It’s definitely going to be a ‘don’t-want-to-miss’ event.”

In addition to gaining optional CE hours, attendees will learn from industry experts and thought leaders about everything from the latest research and best practices in STEMI and stroke, emergency management in a post-COVID-19 world to how technology can help teams manage large-scale disasters, building regional systems of care, and more. There will be a virtual lounge where attendees can connect with sponsors, speakers, and colleagues or make new connections one-on-one through speed networking. Attendees will also be able to watch live demos, while Pulsara customers can attend the Pulsara Power Users sessions, where they’ll see all of the latest and greatest Pulsara features.

Further event details and speaker announcements will be released in the coming months.

“Being able to give back to the healthcare community as a whole by creating the international Pulsara CONNECT conference is a key part of our mission to support patients and caregivers,” said Kris Kaull, Pulsara CMO. “This past year challenged and transformed the healthcare community in ways many of us are still processing. To be able to come together now to connect and share what we’ve learned will be invaluable and transformative for all clinicians and healthcare leaders alike.”

For information on becoming a sponsor, reach out at connectconference@pulsara.com.

To register for this FREE virtual experience visit PulsaraConnect.com today!

About Pulsara

Pulsara is a mobile and browser-based telehealth and communication platform that connects teams across organizations. What makes Pulsara unique is its ability to enable dynamic networked communications for any patient event. With Pulsara, clinicians can add a new organization, team, or individual to any encounter, dynamically building a care team even as the patient condition and location are constantly evolving.

Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, live video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of approximately 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com.