Sanford (FL) Firefighter-Paramedic on Leave after Taking Part in Siege on Capitol

#UPDATE from #Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff in regards to city Firefighter Andrew Williams: “The City of Sanford is aware of the situation involving Sanford Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Williams. At this time, we are following the investigative process… pic.twitter.com/oZ5HNLshtA — Curtis McCloud (@CurtisNews13) January 7, 2021

Madeleine Marr

The Miami Herald

(MCT)

Another Trump supporter who was photographed attacking the U.S. Capitol in Washington Wednesday has been identified, WESH news first reported.

He’s a Central Florida firefighter and paramedic named Andrew Williams with the Sanford Fire Department.

The agency posted on social media that the employee had been put on paid administrative leave until an investigation is complete.

“The City of Sanford is aware of the situation involving Sanford Firefighter/Paramedic Andrew Williams. At this time, we are following the investigative process. The administrative investigation will look into all aspects of the nature of the photograph and will address any City policy and/or law violations that could possibly arise throughout the investigation.”

In pictures splattered all over social media, Williams can be seen inside the federal building wearing a red shirt, dark Trump hat with his mask pulled down below his mouth. He calmly points up to a placard that reads Speaker of the House Nancy’s Pelosi’s name above an office door.

Williams has been with the Sanford Fire Department since 2016, according to Public Information Officer Bianca Gillett.

Another Florida man widely seen smiling while taking a lectern from the U.S. House was identified. An acquaintance confirmed his identity to Miami Herald sister newspaper The Bradenton Herald as Parrish resident Adam Christian Johnson, 36, from Manatee County.

Five people involved in the riot, including a police officer hit with a fire extinguisher, have since died.

___

(c)2021 Miami Herald

Visit Miami Herald at www.miamiherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related: Progressive Discipline: Why the Process is Flawed and How to Improve Employee Performance