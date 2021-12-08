REV Group® Company Delivers Electric Ambulance to Hamad Medical Corporation in Qatar for Operational Trial

BROOKFIELD, WI – December 8, 2021 – REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) announces Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Qatar’s premier not-for-profit health care provider which operates the national ambulance service, is conducting an operational trial of a state-of-the-art, zero-emissions Battery Electric Type II ambulance from Leader Emergency Vehicles, a subsidiary of REV Group. The trial is in collaboration with ACETECH and Lightning eMotors, REV Group’s technology and commercial partners.

The Ford Transit T350 Type II ambulance chassis was electrified at Lightning eMotors and built at Leader®’s facility in South El Monte, California. Leader’s High Roof Transit van offers up to 86 kWh of battery capacity that can be charged via Level 2 AC charging or DC fast charging. This model is equipped with dual rear wheels, increased interior headroom to aid crews in loading and unloading their patient, as well as an extended body length to provide increased workspace for patient care.

Speaking with REV recently, Tim Schroeder, ACETECH’s Director of US Operations said, “Here at ACETECH we provide innovative electronic systems that connect and empower emergency fleets. From the latest in onboard vehicle controls, telematics, solar energy capture, battery monitoring, load management, and RFID asset management, ACETECH provides an integrated approach to complete vehicle and fleet intelligence. We were thrilled to work closely with REV Group and Lightning eMotors to provide the region’s first electric ambulance to Hamad Medical Corporation. There is growing momentum for electrification of ambulances, and we are helping accelerate the transition with thoughtful and efficient onboard technologies.”

“Hamad Medical Corporation operates one of the most advanced ambulance services in the world, and we are extremely excited to bring ground-breaking technologies to their fleet in support of the Qatar National Vision 2030. Our goal is to deliver specialty vehicles with alternative fuel solutions, including Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), that can help improve the quality of life for our customers and communities, be it locally or globally,” said Anoop Prakash, President, REV Ambulance Group. “We are committed to building smart partnerships with companies such as ACETECH and Lightning eMotors and are delighted to work together to provide this order for Hamad Medical Corporation.”

###

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG