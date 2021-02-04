Prosecutors Dismiss Charges Against NY Man Accused of Assaulting FDNY EMT

A man accused of groping an FDNY EMT at a fire scene will not be charged with assault after it was found he was having a seizure, authorities said.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark made the determination after prosecutors reviewed surveillance video and the medical records of Aaron Cervantes-Mejia.

“I will not tolerate assaults on first responders, who courageously serve our city, especially during this pandemic; and I will not prosecute anyone unless there is evidence to support charges,” Clark said in a statement. “After an intensive investigation, we have dismissed and will not charge forcible touching, sex abuse or felony assault on a police officer, firefighter or EMS professional, against Aaron Cervantes-Mejia. He was the subject of a false narrative that spread quickly through the media and social media.”

FDNY Chief of EMS Operations Lillian Bonsignore first reported late last month that the female EMT was assaulted via a departmental press release on social media.

Oren Barzilay, president of FDNY EMS Local 2507, decried the decision to drop charges.

“A false narrative was never provided,” Barzilay said in a statement. “The fact still remains that a fellow EMT felt threatened and was sexually assaulted. I believe the response from the Bronx District Attorney is out of line and irresponsible. In my view this video does not justify clearing him from assaulting our member.”