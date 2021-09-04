Port Orange (FL) Ambulance Times ‘Satisfactory’ For Now, Says New Fire & Rescue Chief

According to a report from The Daytona Beach News-Journal, new Port Orange (FL) Fire & Rescue (POFR) Chief Joe Wulfing noted that the town’s ambulance response times are “satisfactory” for now, a subject that became inflamed after a verbal spat with Volusia County, Florida, officials led to the dismissal of previous POFR Chief Ken Fustin.

Volusia County’s ambulance transportation service, EVAC, responds to around 80,000 calls per year, resulting in 62,000 patient transports to local hospitals, according to the agency’s Web site.

Wulfing was hired as POFR’s chief in June and has since been meeting with Volusia County emergency medical services (EMS) officials to work on solutions to what he called a complex EMS system, which has been a point of contention between the county and some cities in recent years.

In 2019, an agreement was made with the county that allows Port Orange to transport patients to local hospitals with its ambulance between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. without having to wait for county approval.

Last week, during a Volusia County Council meeting, Councilwoman Heather Post questioned Volusia Public Protection Services Director Joe Pozzo over EMS issues, which led to a dispute between Post and other council members over her treatment of Pozzo, as well as Post’s suggestion that the EMS system was not working as it should. As a result, a majority of the county council voted to discontinue talks.

Wulfing said that the POFR having an ambulance has aided the city in providing fast responses to calls within the city.