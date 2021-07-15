Police: Woman Who Assaulted WI EMT Had Illegal Prescription Drugs in Backpack

The Journal Times, Racine, Wisc.

A woman allegedly assaulted an EMT that was helping her and had a backpack full of illegally obtained prescription drugs.

Laura S. Meredik, 42, from Salem, Wisconsin, was charged with a felony count of battery to emergency medical care providers, five misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:31 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the Pilot Truck Center, 13712 Northwestern Ave., for a check on a female truck driver who appeared to be impaired.

Officers made contact with the woman, identified as Meredik, who seemed to be very agitated and was reaching around for items inside the truck. Officers asked her to step out of the truck, but she proceeded to refuse to listen to them and kept trying to get back into the truck while struggling with standing and walking. She had glassy and bloodshot eyes as well as slow and slurred speech.

She had a backpack with her. Inside the backpack were several empty airplane bottles of alcohol, police said. She said several times during the search that she needed medication from her backpack. A black container was found that allegedly had:

— 8 Fluoxetine hydrochloride 20mg pills

— 3 Gabapentin 300mg pills

— 4 Eliquis 5mg pills

— 1 Ibuprofen 400mg pill

— 9 Hydroxyzine hydrochloride 25mg pills

— 8 other Hydroxyzine hydrochloride 25mg pills

— 8 unidentified pills.

Rescue personnel responded and Meredik was transported by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital. She allegedly had to be handcuffed to the cot due to becoming more violent with officers and rescue personnel. Upon arrival at the hospital, a firefighter/EMT was allegedly punched in the groin area by Meredik. She allegedly continued to try to break out of the handcuffs that were attached to the hospital bed railing and made attempts to kick hospital staff.

Meredik had an initial court appearance through Zoom on Tuesday.

