Police: NY EMT Posed as Good Samaritan to Steal from Dying Landlord

Rocco Parascandola

New York Daily News

(MCT)

An FDNY EMT who rushed to help his sick landlord get to the hospital then decided to help himself by entering the dying man’s vacant apartment to steal valuable electronics, jewelry and cash, police officers said Friday.

Javier Rosario, 29, stole over $30,000 worth of property from his landlord’s Brooklyn home— not moments after he’d hurried to assist fellow EMTs as they bundled the distressed man into an ambulance to take him to a hospital, where he later died of natural causes.

And while the EMT’s landlord was shuffling off his mortal coil, Rosario was shuffling through his vacant apartment, cops said.

Surveillance video caught the FDNY emergency medical tech pilfering a MacBook, a PlayStation, an undisclosed amount of cash and various pieces of jewelry from his landlord, according to cops. Rosario’s heartless haul was worth $33,000, cops said.

Rosario was at home in the Besonhurst building on 84th st. near 19th Ave. when fellow EMTs arrived to aid the sick man — and once he knew the landlord was on his way to the hospital, he pounced, cops said.

The EMT is now charged with burglary and criminal possession of stolen property.

___

(c)2021 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.