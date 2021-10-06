Police: Man Found with Firearm, Drugs in OK Medical Clinic

Max Bryan

The Norman Transcript, Okla.

(MCT)

Oct. 6—Moore police have arrested a man allegedly found with drugs and a prohibited firearm inside a medical clinic.

Jefferie Thomas Buck was charged Sept. 28 with trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Police on Sept. 27 responded to a call at Integris Moore, 1401 SW 34th St., in reference to Buck forcing ambulance doors open at the clinic. They found him sleeping inside the emergency room, the affidavit states.

In a search, police found five small plastic bags with a white crystal substance inside, and discovered a 9mm pistol in Buck’s front waistband.

Buck was arrested for local warrants in addition to the drugs and firearm, the affidavit states. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing conference Nov. 2, according to records.

