Police Dispatcher Admits Stealing $5K from NJ Volunteer EMS Squad

Chris Sheldon

nj.com

(MCT)

A volunteer for an emergency medical services squad in Lacey who works as a full-time police dispatcher in town admitted this week to stealing $4,690 from the volunteer organization, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Matthew Bender, 33, of Lacey Township, pleaded guilty Tuesday to theft, officials said. Prosecutors said they would seek a term of probation, together with full restitution, forfeiture of his lifetime membership with the Lanoka Harbor Emergency Medical Service, resignation from his position with the Lacey Township Police Department, and forfeiture of any current or future public office or employment in New Jersey. Bender is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7.

Bender used his access to the Lanoka Harbor Emergency Medical Services’ PayPal account to move the money into his personal account, authorities said. Bender bought meals at restaurants and made purchases at pharmacies and auto stores with the stolen money, the prosecutor’s office said.

The EMS had been awarded a grant from Benevity, an organization that facilitates grants on behalf of the Macy’s corporation, officials said.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a voluntary subscription.

Chris Sheldon may be reached at csheldon@njadvancemedia.com.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit nj.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.