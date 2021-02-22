Police: CA Man Killed Person, Shot Paramedic and Firefighter

Lauren Hernández

A firefighter and a paramedic responding to a medical emergency over the weekend were injured in a drive-by shooting in Antioch that turned into a cross-county pursuit of a man accused of killing a Discovery Bay man, authorities said.

Darryon Williams, 26, of Stockton was arrested Sunday afternoon and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on one count of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder. He is being held in lieu of $11 million bail, officials said.

Sheriff’s detectives on Sunday were trying to locate Williams’ 4-year-old son and the mother of the child, 31-year-old Kimberly Meeks of Discovery Bay, who officials said has links to the Stockton/Sacramento area. The mother and child were last seen traveling in a dark-colored Audi sport utility vehicle. Detectives said they were concerned about their safety.

The violence began shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, when shots from a moving silver SUV were fired at Antioch police and Contra Costa County fire personnel tending to a person needing medical attention in the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive, police said. The SUV turned around and drove past the group again, with the driver firing a second round.

“While units were on scene — fire was on scene with EMS — a drive-by shooting occurred,” Joe Ottolini, fire prevention captain with Con Fire, told The Chronicle on Saturday.

Antioch police officers chased the vehicle onto Highway 4 and through Contra Costa and Alameda counties. The pursuit ended in Richmond after the driver crashed into a parked vehicle. Richmond police and California Highway Patrol officers arrested the fleeing suspect, who was identified by the Contra Costa sheriff as Williams. Authorities collected a gun at the scene.

Later Saturday night, Antioch police requested that Contra Costa sheriff’s deputies conduct a welfare check on a person related to the case at a residence on the 2100 block of Newport Court in Discovery Bay.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found a dead man inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds. Officials identified the man as 64-year-old Michael Iliff of Discovery Bay.

Authorities tentatively connected Williams to the killing and arrested him Sunday afternoon.

The gunfire injured two men: a Contra Costa County firefighter, 31, shot in the foot, and a paramedic, 58, shot in the leg. No other injuries were reported.

Both were taken to local hospitals, where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. They were in stable condition Saturday night, Ottolini said.

“Our thoughts are with the injured firefighter and paramedic, who we thank for their service to our community,” the Antioch Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the homicide or the whereabouts of Meeks and her son is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 646-2441 or at (925) 313-2600. People with tips can email tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

