Phoenix Council OKs Settlement Over Rescue Basket Spin

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix City Council has approved a settlement of up to $450,000 for a woman whose rescue basket spun uncontrollably while she was being airlifted off a mountain hiking area.

City firefighters said at the time that the basket got caught in a downwind from the helicopter.

They also said that a cable line intended to stop the basket from rotating broke during the June 2019 incident.

The spinning continued for about 40 seconds as the crew tried several times to raise and lower the basket to get it out of the spiral.

Katalin Metro, who was being rescued after falling on a Piestewa Peak trail, said she had to have surgery for a spinal cord injury because of the out-of-control spinning.

The woman also went through weeks of rehabilitation and her medical bills reportedly reached $290,000.

Metro and her husband filed a $2 million claim against Phoenix. A civil lawsuit was later filed in Maricopa County Superior Court last year, which said the incident caused Metro “physical, emotional and psychological injuries and damages.”

Metro was 74 years old at the time of the rescue basket mishap.