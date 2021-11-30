Pedestrian Dies after Being Struck by a Car, Ambulance

Michael McGough

A pedestrian died early Saturday after being struck by a pair of vehicles, including a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District ambulance, in Arden Arcade.

The Sacramento woman was struck by an Infiniti G35, then an on-duty Metro Fire ambulance, about 11:50 p.m. Friday in the No. 2 lane of northbound Fulton Avenue near Maison Way, the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento office said Monday in a news release.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Danielle Hanna, 30, of Sacramento. She was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday, according to the coroner and CHP.

The incident remains under investigation. Drugs and/or alcohol were not suspected on the part of either driver, the CHP said, and no arrests have been made.

