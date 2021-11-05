Patient, Two Medics Hurt in Dayton (OH) Ambulance Crash

PHOTOS: Emergency crews respond to 3-vehicle crash involving ambulance https://t.co/euE1O2MYL0 — Dayton Daily News (@daytondailynews) November 5, 2021

Kristen Spicker

Dayton Daily News, Ohio

An ambulance with a patient inside Thursday morning was involved in a three-vehicle rollover crash that sent five people to the hospital. The ambulance was on an emergency run and transporting a patient during the crash that happened at 10:26 a.m. at the intersection of South Smithville and Patterson roads, Dayton Fire District Chief Fred Haney said.

Two medics, the patient in the ambulance and the drivers of the pickup truck and minivan involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals, said Sgt. Gordon Cairns, supervisor of the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit. None of the injuries was life-threatening, he said.

Related

The medics who suffered injuries in the crash maintained care of the patient in the ambulance and also immediately checked on the two drivers injured in the crash, according to a release from the Dayton Fire Department.

The crash closed the intersection, and a crash reconstruction team responded to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

“This is going to come down to who had the right of way at a traffic-lighted intersection,” Cairns said.

Haney reminded drivers to pull over for emergency vehicles.

“If emergency vehicles are running light and sirens, just pull to the right, slow down, stop when you see them,” he said. “For everybody driving, when you come to an intersection, slow down and look both ways. Red lights or stop signs don’t always mean other cars are going to stop or slow down.”

About the Author

Kristen Spicker

___

(c)2021 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.