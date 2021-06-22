Patient Steals Ambulance, Leads Police on Chase in PA

According to a report from WTAJ, a police chase ensued in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, early Sunday evening when a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois reportedly stole an ambulance from the medical center.

Just after 5 p.m., police said Matthew Wilsoncroft was found on Liberty Boulevard in a state of confusion, stating that “Russians were trying to shoot him.” He was sweating heavily and did not believe the officer talking to him was actually a police officer.

Police called EMS to transport Wilsoncroft to the hospital for evaluation. Just after 6 p.m., Penn Highlands DuBois called 911 and said that Wilsoncroft stole an ambulance and fled the area.

Sandy Township police, DuBois police, and Pennsylvania State Police followed in what became a four-mile pursuit through the area. Wilsoncroft drove erratically, nearly hitting four cars on the road. Police ended the chase when they deployed spike strips, to disabled the ambulance tires. Wilsoncroft came to a stop after he rear-ended a police cruiser.

According to the report, Wilsoncroft refused to listen to officers’ commands before eventually being arrested and taken into custody. He was later found to have a suspended driver’s license.

According to Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak, there were no injuries from the incident. Charges were filed, and Wilsoncroft was arraigned Monday morning.

Police noted in the report that they requested Wilsoncroft not be released, saying they believe he poses a threat to himself and others.