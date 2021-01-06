Patient Arrested after WA AMR Ambulance is Destroyed in Fire

AMR ambulance bursts into flames in Federal Way – https://t.co/0Z2muFdRbX — IAEMSC (@iaemsc) January 6, 2021

An American Medical Response ambulance burst into flames in Federal Way (WA) after transporting a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

The man is first accused of assaulting the AMR crew in the back of the ambulance, the Federal Way Mirror reported. Both crew members fled the ambulance after receiving minor injuries.

The patient then started to damage the inside of the ambulance before running away. The ambulance then burst into flames. It is not clear what caused the fire.

Police eventually find the man and charged him with third-degree assault.

