Panama City (FL) Ambulance Joyride Leads to Arrest

The News Herald, Panama City, Fla.

(MCT)

A joyride in a stolen ambulance is one way to spend a Monday afternoon.

Panama City Police arrested Paul Morello, 51, after he allegedly stole an ambulance from Ascension Sacred Heart Bay hospital and drove it to nearby Springfield.

The ambulance was taken around 3:30 p.m. and belonged to Gulf County EMS. The police report didn’t state if the ambulance was damaged during the joyride.

Morello was charged with grand theft auto and theft of medical equipment.

The Panama City Police Department would like to thank the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department for their assistance in the incident.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

___

(c)2021 The News Herald (Panama City, Fla.)

Visit The News Herald (Panama City, Fla.) at www.newsherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.