PA Woman Accused of Assaulting Ambulance Crew

Police in Manheim Township in Lancaster County said they are looking for a woman who faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting two emergency medical workers inside an ambulance.

Police said Danielle Lynn Hineline, 29 of Columbia is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said she punched one EMT in the stomach and arms and hit another on the chin with a metal clip.

Police gave no further details about the alleged assault, which they said took place on July 5.

