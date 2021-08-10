PA Man Shoots at Paramedics, Police After Receiving Treatment

According to a report from TribLive, Michael S. Spence, 28, from Clairton, Pennsylvania, is awaiting trial after police claim he shot at them and then fled after receiving treatment for a drug overdose issued by paramedics.

Spence is facing charges for two cases including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and reckless endangerment.

Police and paramedics responded to Spence’s home on Wylie Avenue shortly after 2:40 p.m. Monday for reports of a man having a medical issue. Allegheny County Police said that, after being treated, Spence became agitated and told police and paramedics to leave his house.

As investigators were outside talking to Spence’s girlfriend, police said he went to a rear door and opened fire. No one was injured.

Spence then fled on foot inside the West Mifflin Burlington store and threatened to open fire there.

County police searched the neighborhood but could not find the suspect. He was then captured by police in West Mifflin around 6 p.m.

In December 2020, Spence was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 18 months probation for intoxicated driving offenses filed by Homestead police. In 2019, he was sentenced to four years of probation on simple assault, corruption of minors, and conspiracy counts stemming from an incident in Pittsburgh.