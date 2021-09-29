PA Man Accused of Charging at EMS Provider With Knife

A Pennsylvania man is accused of going on a lengthy crime spree that included pulling a knife on an EMS provider.

Police say they received at least seven calls in five days about Thomas A. Heiser, who was reported to have caused damage or a disturbance at several local businesses in Mahanoy City, according to a report by WBRE/WYOU.

Police were dispatched to the Citizens Fire Company around 4:40 p.m. Monday after being told a man had thrown a brick through the window.

As authorities were headed the scene, they were told an EMS provider was following the suspect. Police say Heister pulled out a large knife and charged at the man. When Heister saw the EMS provider wearing a uniform, Heister hid the knife and ran away, according to police.

Police identified Heiser through surveillance video at the fire house. He was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and institutional vandalism.