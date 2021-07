According to a report from WTAE, Firefighter-EMT Amanda Jo Gogoel from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, has died after a battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire Company (BHVFC) announced her death on Tuesday.

In the Facebook post, the BHVFC said Gogoel had been in remission prior to her passing.

The Sutersville Fire Department and Library Volunteer Fire Company also posted tributes on their social media pages.