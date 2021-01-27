PA EMT Charged with Illegally Recording Interactions with Patients

Matt Miller

pennlive.com

(MCT)

An emergency medical technician has been charged with illegally recording his interactions with patients.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said Wednesday that they filed a felony count of interception disclosure or use of wire or oral communications against Nathan G. Appel, 24. The Manheim man had worked for Northwest EMS.

Police said they charged Appel eight days after being notified of a complaint that he was filming and making audio recordings of patients without their knowledge or consent while treating them.

Under Pennsylvania law, both parties must consent to any such recordings. Police must secure court permission to conduct nonconsensual wiretaps on suspects during undercover investigations.

___

(c)2021 The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Visit The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.) at www.pennlive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related