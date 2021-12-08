PA College Announces New Initiative to Bring Diversity to Police, EMS

Jan Murphy

pennlive.com

(MCT)

Thirty-six lower income Black students will soon have the opportunity to receive a full-ride scholarship to HACC Central Pennsylvania’s Community College to pursue careers in law enforcement and emergency medical service.

The PNC Foundation on Monday announced it will fund a new three-year initiative with a $112,500 grant that seeks to build more diversity in the police and emergency medical technician pipeline for the region. The HACC Foundation plans to award 12 scholarships in each of the next three years, starting in 2022, according to information on the school’s website.

The grant will cover the cost of tuition, books and fees for the selected students at the Senator John J. Shumaker Public Safety Center on the community college’s Harrisburg campus.

“Each of us has a role to play in combatting racism and discrimination and PNC is committed to driving real change in areas which we can make the greatest impact,” said Jim Hoehn, PNC regional president in central Pennsylvania. “We believe this grant to HACC to help bolster opportunities for Black students in police and emergency medical fields will help do that in central Pennsylvania.”

The grant is part of PNC’s Community Benefits Plan announced last April when it committed more than $1 billion to support economic empowerment opportunities for Black Americans and low and moderate- income communities.

Victor Rodgers, HACC’s vice president of workforce development and continuing education, said scholarship recipients will not be required to pursue careers in law enforcement or emergency medical fields within the region that HACC serves.

However, he said, “We will hope that they will. Of course, their family and friends are here and we hope that they bring that benefit immediately to our community.”

HACC’s Municipal Police Academy takes approximately 970 hours of instruction to complete, which can be accomplished in about six months in a full-time format or a year in a part-time program. The EMT program entails 220 hours of instruction and can be completed in six weeks to six months, depending on whether it is taken in a full-time or part-time format.

Linnie Carter, HACC’s vice president for college advancement, said they have a plan of action to get the word out about this scholarship opportunity to the Black community after the holidays.

“We want to attract Black residents who will know that there’s a place for them with these professions and a place for them at HACC,” Carter said. “We’re really excited about it. We want to change lives. That’s something that we do each and every day here at HACC.”

Those interested in applying for the full-ride scholarships should contact the HACC Foundation for more information via email at foundation@hacc.edu.

Jan Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@pennlive.com. Follow her on Twitter at @JanMurphy.

