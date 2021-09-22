Owensboro (KY) Looks for Grants to Buy More Automatic CPR Devices

James Mayse

Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro, Ky.

(MCT)

The Owensboro Fire Department is seeking a grant to purchase several automatic CPR devices that perform CPR continuously while responders also assist the patient.

The Fire Department recently received one LUCAS 3 chest compression system, and has applied for a FEMA grant to purchase three more. City Fire Chief James Howard said the goal is to eventually have one of the devices on each of the department’s five Engine units.

Fire officials demonstrated the device Tuesday for Owensboro City Commissioners. Lt. Brad Leonard, the department’s training officer, said the device performs chest compressions on a patient continuously, even while the person is being moved. When a firefighter or responder performs CPR manually, they’ll have to stop when a person is placed on a stretcher or loaded into an ambulance, Leonard said.

“We’ve got five to 10 times we are interrupting CPR” when moving a patient, Leonard told commissioners. The device delivers regular compressions until it is removed.

Related

“This device is probably the most important thing I’ve seen in the last year in the fire service, because a large part of what we do is life saving,” Leonard said Tuesday.

Howard said Wednesday the department has applied for a $195,764 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant, to purchase three additional LUCAS units. If approved, the department will also use the grant to purchase three cardiac monitors for OFD’s advanced life support program.

“FEMA has been giving those grants for years, to help firefighters get equipment, personal protective equipment” and other items, Howard said. “Since a lot of fire departments are in the EMS (emergency medical services) world, we can expand this grant” to purchase medical equipment as well, Howard said.

The devices would be placed on an Engine unit at each of the city’s fire stations, Howard said.

“We have five stations strategically placed throughout the city,” Howard said. “The (LUCAS) unit we have now is on Engine One. We are looking, depending on the grant and budgeting for the future, to have one all all five of our Engines.”

The devices would available for use on teens and adults, and regularly compress a person’s chest two inches, the depth recommended by the American Heart Association.

The device on Engine 1 has already been used by city firefighters who responded to medical emergencies requiring CPR. Because the devices continue working while a patient is being moved, they can keep functioning in ambulances. Manual CPR can be disrupted in an ambulance if the paramedic or EMT has to grab a handhold when the ambulance rounds a corner.

“You really lose a lot of the (effectiveness) of your compressions” when performing CPR while moving, Howard said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(c)2021 the Messenger-Inquirer (Owensboro, Ky.)

Visit the Messenger-Inquirer (Owensboro, Ky.) at www.messenger-inquirer.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.