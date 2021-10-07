OSF Pro Ambulance Set to Become Part of Peoria (IL)-Based Advanced Medical Transport

According to a report from The News-Gazette, OSF Pro Ambulance will have a new operator as well as a new name in 2022.

On Wednesday, OSF HealthCare announced that it has entered into an agreement with Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois, based in Peoria, to transition all OSF Pro emergency ground transportation services in Champaign and Vermilion Counties to AMT.

All OSF Pro assets will be donated to AMT, which will operate in Champaign and Vermilion Counties as AMT East.

Per the agreement, AMT will make “significant” capital investments to standardize vehicles and equipment, consistent with AMT’s operations in the central part of Illinois.

OSF HealthCare’s eastern region CEO Chad Boone said the move will allow OSF to stay true to its main competency of operating as a patient-centered health care system.

AMT was founded in 1991 and provides ambulance services in central and western Illinois and parts of Iowa.

OSF spokeswoman Libby Allison said AMT expects to make offers of employment to current Pro Ambulance employees.