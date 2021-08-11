Onondaga County (NY) Fire Department Receives State Award After Saving Man’s Life

By James McClendon

syracuse.com

(MCT)

A fire department in Onondaga County was recognized by the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) Tuesday after saving a man’s life last September.

The Fabius Fire Department was named the 2021 EMS Providers of the Year, according to a news release issued by the FASNY. The ceremony was held last weekend in Westchester County.

On Sept. 21, Fabius Rescue 5 responded to an accident where an SUV went off the road on State Route 80, between Hills Road and Pompey Center Road. The driver was impaled through the neck by a portion of a fence.

Firefighter/EMT Richard Kadlubowski was heading to the station when he passed the scene of the accident and began to immediately administer life-saving medical care.

Rescue Captain Joseph Davies, Driver/Firefighter Robert Bumpus, EMT/Firefighter Richard Wilbur, Tanker 5 Driver Lt. Peter Orty and Firefighter Dominic Perrone arrived at the scene within minutes and together they extracted the man from the vehicle.

The man was assessed and air-lifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he fully recovered.

“I am proud that members of the Fabius Fire Department are being honored for their heroic actions last September,” said Chief Warren Virgil, who was also on scene for the rescue. “The exceptional teamwork of all those involved, including 911 dispatchers, mutual aid, and police agencies, all led to this life-saving moment.”

________

Staff writer James McClendon covers breaking news, crime and public safety. Have a tip, a story idea, a question or a comment? Reach him at 914-204-2815 or jmcclendon@syracuse.com.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.