According to a report from KOCO, an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, police officer escaped a crash with an EMSA ambulance with minor injuries that occurred Tuesday morning in the northwest part of the city near Northwest 10th Street and Interstate 44.

As a result, the Street was blocked off for several hours.

Oklahoma City police officer escapes fiery crash with EMSA ambulance https://t.co/MBYhAHpPUk — koconews (@koconews) October 5, 2021 KOCONews/Twtter

The patrol car ignited in flames right after the incident. Officials said the officer suffered minor injuries.