OK Paramedic Killed in Double Homicide at Ambulance Barn, Police Say

Editor’s note: While police initially identified Angel Boyd as an EMT, online posts from friends say she was a paramedic. This post has been updated.

Via Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a double homicide that occurred early this morning in Leedey, Oklahoma. The Dewey County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance after they responded to the Leedey Ambulance Barn and located Angel Boyd, 44, and Stacy Boyd, 31, killed by gunshot wounds. Angel Boyd was a paramedic for Leedey and Stacy was Angel’s sister-in-law.

Angel’s husband, Mitchell Boyd, told investigators that his sister Stacy’s live-in boyfriend wanted to come talk to him. Mitchell arranged for Tye Sechrist and Stacy to come to his and Angel’s home in Leedey early this morning to talk. When they didn’t arrive, he tried calling both Angel and Stacy. When neither answered, he went to the ambulance barn and found them both deceased. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 3:10 a.m. reporting the double homicide.

Sechrist was taken into custody at the home he and Stacy shared at 7:18 a.m. after calling authorities to turn himself in. He was booked into the Dewey County Jail this afternoon. He is facing two counts of murder in the first degree.