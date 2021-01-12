Ogden (UT) Man Accused of Stealing Ambulance, Resisting Arrest

An Ogden (UT) man was charged after stealing an ambulance just after the New Year, according to authorities.

Police said Mitchell Bryce May stole the ambulance on January 3 after first responders were called to a medical call at an apartment complex, the Deseret News reported. The ambulance was later found abandoned behind a house several hours later.

Video footage was also obtained that showed the man who stole the vehicle, police said.

On January 11, police were called to a disturbance where May was accused of being violent. Officers saw May was allegedly in possession of a bag of suspected methamphetamine.

The police affidavit states May allegedly resisted arrest and struggled with officers. May is also accused of grabbing a TASER from an officer and shooting it off. No officer was struck by the discharge.

Police said May admitted to stealing the ambulance while in police custody at the station.

