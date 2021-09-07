Officials: Cleveland (OH) EMS Captain Stabbed at Gas Station

A 41-year-old man stabbed an EMS captain in the thigh at a gas station near the Cleveland-Brooklyn border Saturday, officials said.

The stabbing happened about 2:30 p.m. at a gas station on Ridge Road and Memphis Avenue. The man was arrested on suspicion of felonious assault, felonious assault on police officers and drug possession, police said.

The 54-year-old EMS captain’s name was not released. EMS Commander Christopher Chapin said the captain is in stable condition at MetroHealth.

The EMS captain was on-duty at the time and was wearing his uniform while driving a marked EMS SUV when he stopped at the gas station.

About the same time, a car crashed near the entrance to the gas station’s parking lot, according to police. The driver of one of the cars involved in the crash ran from the scene, pulled the door to the EMS captain’s SUV open and attacked him, according to police.

The EMS captain later realized he was stabbed, police said. It is unknown why the man attacked the EMS captain.

Police officers arrived and found the 41-year-old man, who then tried to attack the officers, police said. Officers arrested him and took him to MetroHealth before transporting him to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

