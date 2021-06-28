Off-Duty Firefighter/EMT Killed in FL Boating Accident

Tim Darnell

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

(MCT)

A 27-year-old Georgia firefighter died Saturday evening in a boating accident.

According to the Gainesville Fire Department, Chandler Patterson was with friends on Lake Tugaloo when the accident happened.

No details have been released about the accident.

Lake Tugalo is a 597-acre reservoir with 18 miles of shoreline in northeast Georgia in Habersham and Rabun counties, and also lies partially in Oconee County, South Carolina.

“Chandler was a super friendly person with an incredible personality,” the department said in a Facebook post. “He brought smiles to everyone around him with his laid back and caring demeanor. He will be missed dearly!”

___

(c)2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.)

Visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.) at www.ajc.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.