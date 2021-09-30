NY EMS Provider Dies after Being Found Unresponsive at Ambulance Headquarters

A young EMS provider died after being found unresponsive at a New York ambulance service.

Joey Zask was found on September 25 while working for the Stony Point Ambulance Corps, the department announced. Zask was also a volunteer for the service.

A cause of death was not announced.

Joey, affectionately known as chicken wing,’ was disabled in his teenage years following a tragic accident which left him without use of one arm,” according to a Facebook post by Cornwall’s Office of Emergency Management on Sunday. “He felt a calling to service before self, just as those had who rescued him on that fateful day.

“He joined COVAC in early 2020 to help our community out during the pandemic, contributing hundreds of hours of shift coverage as a driver of rig 325, their only ambulance equipped with a $60k power load stretcher system which permitted a reasonable accommodation for him to fulfill a dire role in the organization.”

The Stony Point Ambulance Corps will be holding a memorial for Zask on Sunday at 6 p.m.