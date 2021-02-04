North Dakota Man Dies in Farm Accident

Jamestown farmer trapped inside grain bin

Keith Norman, The Jamestown Sun, N.D.

(MCT)

Feb. 4—The death of a 60-year-old Jamestown area man in an apparent farm accident was confirmed by Chad Kaiser, Stutsman County sheriff, Wednesday evening.

Kaiser said the department had received a call of someone trapped in a grain bin southwest of Jamestown at about 6:08 p.m. Units from the Sheriff’s Office, Jamestown Rural Fire Department and Jamestown Area Ambulance Service responded.

The apparent farm accident likely occurred “a little while” before units were called to the scene, Kaiser said. The accident occurred inside the bin. Grain was being loaded to a truck which was overflowing.

Identification of the victim was not released Wednesday. Kaiser said the investigation is ongoing.

