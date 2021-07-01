NFHC Nomination Instructions: The Hall of Legends, Legacies, and Leaders

Background

The National Fire Heritage Center Board of Directors has opened nominations for the Fire and Emergency Services Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders (HLLL). Nominations will be accepted from June 15 through August 15, 2021. The HLLL provides individual recognition of significant contributions and distinguished service to the Fire and Emergency Services mission. Vice President Billy Shelton states that the HLLL is one of the most important initiatives of the National Fire Heritage Center (NFHC). Located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, the National Fire Heritage Center maintains its archive and a virtual “Hall” that is part of the website (www.fireheritageusa.org).

Nominating Criteria and Format

-Any person or organization may submit a nomination(s) to the Hall of Legends, Legacies and Leaders in accordance with the following criteria:

-Nominees should have completed at least 25 years of service in the fire service and or fire protection disciplines and be known/recognized in the national/international fire service arena (local/regional recognition does not qualify).

-Nominations packages shall be single page printed on both sides of the paper, typed, Arial Font 10 point, and a maximum of two pages permitted. Electronic submissions may be sent to (HLLL@fireheritageusa.org).

-Nomination packages shall be postmarked no later than August 15, 2021, and delivered to the National Fire Heritage Center, P. O. Drawer 76, Emmitsburg, MD. 21727

Nomination Packages Include:

-A Cover Page (does not count towards the nomination page maximum).

-Picture (digital photos acceptable) and complete name of the nominee to include a middle initial, date of birth, current address, phone number and email address, if available. NOTE: If the nominee is deceased, provide date of death and place of interment.

-Current and/or previous Fire and Emergency services affiliations with dates.

-Summary of fire service experience/positions held, including significant elected positions held. Professional accomplishments and distinguished service, including publications, texts, and articles published.

-Education, training and/or certification achievements Honors and awards received.

President Rodney Slaughter encourages your submittal of individuals who you believe have made significant contributions to this profession. The Board of Directors will vote on the candidates for this year’s induction at the annual meeting, conducted simultaneously with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in Emmitsburg in October.