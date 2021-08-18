Greeley (CO) Seeks New Ambulance Service Provider with Banner Health Contract Set to Expire

By Morgan McKenzie

The city of Greeley and the Greeley Fire Department are in the process of finding another ambulance service provider after making the decision not to renew their contract with Banner Health once their agreement ends later this year.

As of Jan. 10, the current ambulance services agreement was in full effect with Banner Health. Those terms expire Nov. 30, and the city has embarked on finding another provider.

City officials issued a request for proposal in April to establish a contract with a 911 ambulance service with advanced life support transport service.

“The Fire Chief is seeking a 911 ambulance service with advanced life support transport service to provide a fully integrated, high performance EMS transportation delivery system that provides ambulance response, pre-hospital care, transportation to medical facilities and related services within the Response Area,” city documents said. “The primary goal is to provide high quality, efficient, and effective patient care and transport to residents and visitors to the City of Greeley.”

The start date for the new contractor is Dec. 1, according to the request for proposal. However, the documents state that the fire chief has the right to negotiate an alternative start date.

The original Exclusive 911 Ambulance Services Agreement between the city and Banner Health began on Dec. 1, 2017.

In a statement, Banner Health expressed disappointment in the city’s decision to change providers.

“We are disappointed with the decision to award the contract to an outside ambulance provider,” the health system said in its statement. “Banner Health paramedics and EMTs have provided care for residents in situations ranging from motor vehicle accidents to baby deliveries and simply reassuring someone in their time of need. Our paramedic services have worked closely with police, fire, sheriff, the school districts, the Greeley Stampede, Aims Community College and countless other groups. Thank you, Greeley, for the privilege of being your trusted health care partner.

“Because of our commitment to the local communities and the confidence we have in our team’s ability to provide excellent emergency medical services, we will aggressively pursue other opportunities to serve the region.”

Banner Health, which operates North Colorado Medical Center and a number of other outlets in the area, is one of two health care providers with a large footprint in Greeley. UCHealth, which opened the Greeley Hospital in July 2019 and operates other local outlets, is the other.

The city of Greeley has yet to announce the new contractor for the ambulance services because no contract has been executed yet, according to the city’s public information officer James Redmond.

“The RFP process is not considered complete until the contract is executed,” Redmond said. “No contract has been executed. Officials are still working the process.”

