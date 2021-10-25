New York City Workers Protest Vaccine Mandate with March Across Brooklyn Bridge

By
JEMS Staff
-
Thousands of New York City municipal workers – including FDNY employees – protested vaccine mandates Monday by marching across Brooklyn Bridge.

Thousands of New York City municipal workers – including FDNY employees – protested vaccine mandates Monday by marching across Brooklyn Bridge.

The march comes days after New York City required police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave.

“Mayor de Blasio wants to paint us as immoral, unsafe and a danger to the public,” protestor Paul Schweit told the New York Post while wearing an FDNY shirt. “To the citizens of the city, we want to continue protecting you.”

As of last week, 71% of city works affected by the new mandate received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the city.

Previous articleImageTrend Medical Advisory Board to Align Industry Technology with Research and Patient Care Goals

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display