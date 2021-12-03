FDNY Firefighter Dies After Medical Episode at Training Academy

A New York City firefighter died Thursday while training at the department’s Randall’s Island training facility.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told a news conference Friday that Vincent Malveaux was performing “active skills training” when he complained of feeling ill. Paramedics at the academy immediately began treating Malveaux and transported him to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 31-year-old Malveaux joined the fire department from the city’s emergency medical services. He was in his probationary period with the fire department and in his fifth or sixth week at the academy, Nigro said. He was excelling in the academy.

The cause of death is still under investigation. Visit CBS New York for more.