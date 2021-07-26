New Orleans (LA) EMS Welcomes 12 New EMTs

Twelve emergency medical technicians are now preparing to begin field training as they graduated the New Orleans EMS new hire academy on Thursday. After two weeks of sharpening skills and perusing policies, these healthcare providers are prepared to hit the streets.

“This job, especially recently, has been challenging on many fronts,” Chief of EMS Bill Salmeron told the graduates, referring to the pandemic and shortage of medics. “We are successful because of our dedicated staff like yourself that have chosen to carry out a calling to serve with us in the most interesting city in the world.”

The EMTs will begin field training today. They will be working alongside our FTO medics for several weeks as they put their skills to use in the community to aid the residents and visitors of New Orleans.