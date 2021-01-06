New EMS Station in Paw Paw (WV) Goes into Service

According to a report from The Morgan Messenger, Morgan County (WV) EMS (MCEMS) officially opened its new station at 123 Winchester Street in Paw Paw on December 31, 2020.

The new station is staffed by crews of two MCEMS personnel—one emergency medical technician (EMT) and one paramedic—for 24 hours a day. The emergency medical services (EMS) operation moved out of their temporary home in the Paw Paw Fire Department’s station, which has housed ambulances on Morgan County’s west end for several years, and which is under contract with the EMS company.

One advanced life support (ALS) and one basic life support unit will be present in the new station. According to MCEMS Chief Executive Officer Kevin Duckwall, this allows the staffed ALS unit to respond to 911 calls immediately, while the second is available to respond with off-duty employees who reside in the area.

Units in the Paw Paw station have a primary first-due response area in western Morgan County. They will also provide mutual aid to other EMS and first responders in specifically designated areas of Hampshire and Allegheny Counties.

The station’s two ambulance bays are 1,800 square feet and house the units, while a 2,000-square-foot living area features office space for completing reports; a kitchen/day room; and separate locker, bath, and sleeping quarters for men and women.

The station is fully sprinkled and covered by a fire alarm and security/camera system. It is also has its own generator that can support all of the station’s electrical requirements.

MCEMS is currently under contract with the Morgan County Commission to provide 24/7 ambulance response to the county residents. Property owners will pay an annual ambulance fee that covers the cost of the EMS contract.