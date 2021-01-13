New Ambulance Service Launches in Northwoods (WI) Through Marshfield Clinic Health System

According to a report from WAOW, Marshfield Clinic Health System is adding an ambulance service to their operations in the Northwoods, Wisconsin. The health care system also operates hospitals in Minocqua and Park Falls.

Launched in December, the ambulance service will not be used for emergency or 911 calls. However, it will be used as an interfacility transfer service. Marshfield Clinic said this new service will increase access to health care for those living in rural areas.

Dr. Michael Schaars stated that certain patients from Park Falls and Minocqua will require specialty care at larger medical centers, so having a reliable means of getting to the hospital a major improvement.

Since the launch, the service has been used by 44 patients.