NC House OKs Bill Permitting Tactical Paramedics to Conceal Carry

The North Carolina House of Representatives has voted to allow tactical paramedics to carry concealed weapons.

The House passed the measure by a 79-41 Wednesday, WECT reports. The measure will now head to the State Senate.

The draft of the bill came at the request of a constituent of Rep. Harry Warren, who said the man is an EMT and is embedded with a SWAT team.

Warren noted not every person in EMS would be allowed to carry, and paramedics who qualify will need extensive firearm training.

Rep. Deb Butler said she received hundreds of emails in opposition to the bill. The group North Carolinians Against Gun Violence has also come out against the measure.