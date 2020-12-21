National Registry Extends Provisional Certification Deadline to June

NREMT Press Release

Earlier this month, the National Registry reminded the EMS community that the issuance of Provisional Certifications would stop on December 31, 2020. We received immediate feedback and requests from our stakeholders that the deadline should be extended due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in many areas around the nation. To assist state EMS offices with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors took action to further extend the Provisional Certification deadline until June 30, 2021.

“Despite feedback a couple months ago that the need for Provisional Certifications had lessened, it quickly became clear after our announcement that circumstances were changing,“ said Bill Seifarth, executive director of the National Registry. “We are committed to supporting the EMS community throughout the duration of the pandemic and beyond, including to the safety and well-being of candidates and practitioners.“

Important Information

National Registry Provisional Certifications will continue to be issued until June 30, 2021.

Provisional Certification will be automatically assigned to any candidate that: