National Registry Extends Provisional Certification Deadline to June

NREMT Press Release
Earlier this month, the National Registry reminded the EMS community that the issuance of Provisional Certifications would stop on December 31, 2020. We received immediate feedback and requests from our stakeholders that the deadline should be extended due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in many areas around the nation. To assist state EMS offices with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors took action to further extend the Provisional Certification deadline until June 30, 2021.
“Despite feedback a couple months ago that the need for Provisional Certifications had lessened, it quickly became clear after our announcement that circumstances were changing,“ said Bill Seifarth, executive director of the National Registry. “We are committed to supporting the EMS community throughout the duration of the pandemic and beyond, including to the safety and well-being of candidates and practitioners.“
Important Information
- National Registry Provisional Certifications will continue to be issued until June 30, 2021.
- Provisional Certification will be automatically assigned to any candidate that:
- Completes an educational program at the EMR, EMT, AEMT or Paramedic level, and
- Successfully passes the National Registry’s cognitive (computer-based) examination.
- Provisional certification is a National Registry certification but is not the same as being fully Nationally Registered.
- The path to convert a provisional certification to full Nationally Registry certification only requires successful completion of the psychomotor examination.
- Provisional Certifications will remain valid through the end of next year – December 31, 2021; or until an EMS provider passes the psychomotor examination before the expiration date.
- Please check with your State EMS Office for state rules on using provisional certifications for licensure or authorization to practice.