Minivan Slams into Norwich (CT) Ambulance Building

Trevor Ballantyne

Norwich Bulletin, Conn.

(MCT)

The American Ambulance offices in Norwich were evacuated Friday morning after a minivan crashed into the company’s building, inches from a concrete wall.

According to Norwich Police, the vehicle’s brakes failed as the driver approached a red light at the intersection of West Main Street and Thames Street. Attempting to avoid colliding with other cars, the driver veered to the right, hoping for a “soft landing” on a grass embankment. Instead the minivan ended up crashing into a support column of the building.

The vehicle narrowly missed a concrete structure mounted by a gold eagle statue and crashed inches away from a solid concrete wall. No one was injured.

According to Norwich fire personnel on the scene, the American Ambulance offices were evacuated and remained empty until mid-afternoon as engineers worked to examine the structural integrity of the building. The company’s dispatch center and ambulance bay remained operational.

Police said the driver was charged with operating a vehicle under a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and misuse of license plates.

___

(c)2021 Norwich Bulletin, Conn.

Visit Norwich Bulletin, Conn. at www.norwichbulletin.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.