Minivan Slams into Norwich (CT) Ambulance Building

Crime-scene tape blocks off the entrance to a simulated crime scene.
File photo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eugene Oliver)

Trevor Ballantyne

Norwich Bulletin, Conn.

(MCT)

The American Ambulance offices in Norwich were evacuated Friday morning after a minivan crashed into the company’s building, inches from a concrete wall.

According to Norwich Police, the vehicle’s brakes failed as the driver approached a red light at the intersection of West Main Street and Thames Street. Attempting to avoid colliding with other cars, the driver veered to the right, hoping for a “soft landing” on a grass embankment. Instead the minivan ended up crashing into a support column of the building.

The vehicle narrowly missed a concrete structure mounted by a gold eagle statue and crashed inches away from a solid concrete wall. No one was injured.

According to Norwich fire personnel on the scene, the American Ambulance offices were evacuated and remained empty until mid-afternoon as engineers worked to examine the structural integrity of the building. The company’s dispatch center and ambulance bay remained operational.

Police said the driver was charged with operating a vehicle under a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and misuse of license plates.

