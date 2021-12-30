MI Paramedic Who Contracted COVID on Job Dies

Mike Stunson

A man who served as a firefighter and paramedic for his Michigan community died on Christmas Eve after he contracted COVID-19 while working.

James Swindlehurst, who worked for the Dewitt Township Fire Department and Lansing Mercy Ambulance, spent weeks in the hospital and his condition deteriorated in his final days, according to a GoFundMe.

“He was a passionate member of the Dewitt/Bath community, and he served the citizens of Clinton County with great pride,” Mercy Ambulance said in a Facebook post on Christmas in announcing his death. “We lost a big part of our Mercy Family yesterday. James- you will be missed greatly.”

The Bath Township Fire Department also posted abut Swindlehurst’s death, calling him a “breath of fresh air during critical incidents.” The Clinton Area Ambulance Service Authority said Swindlehurst’s “knowledge and skills will be missed.”

Beth Douglas, a paramedic who started a GoFundMe to support his family, told WILX that Swindlehurst was known for his loyalty and was “loyal to a fault.”

“I want it to be known that James was amazing. The community of DeWitt, losing him as a paramedic, they really lost a really excellent provider,” Douglas said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Others said he “had a passion for the profession like no one else” and was “one of the best partners and friends.”

