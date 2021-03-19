MI Man Wanted after Jumping Out of Ambulance

Police in Mississippi are looking for a shooting suspect accused of jumping out of an ambulance.

The George County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Allen Travers is wanted on charges of shooting into a motor vehicle, escape and receiving stolen property.

Deputies were attempting to initiate a traffic stop Wednesday when Travers fled in a stolen vehicle and wrecked the car. He was being transported by the ambulance for minor injuries when he escaped, authorities said.

The 24 year old was last seen in the Lucedale city limits wearing blue jeans and no shirt. He is described as 6 feet tall, with blue eyes and brown hair, weighing approximately 185 pounds. Travers has multiple tattoos and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877-787-5898.