MedStar (TX) Paramedic Involved in I-35 Pileup to Receive New Truck

MedStar paramedic Trey McDaniel was on his way to work on Thursday, February 11, when the unimaginable happened. Trey was caught up in the massive 130-vehicle pileup on I-35W in Fort Worth.

Despite being injured himself, Trey crawled out of his wrecked vehicle and began treating victims.

His 2011 Toyota FJ was totaled.

Toyota Motor North America will recognize Trey’s selfless and heroic actions by presenting him with a brand new 2021 Toyota 4 Runner TRD Pro!

Toyota and MedStar executives will be present at the event on Thursday.