MEDIVIEW™ Breaks New Ground by Importing Social Determinates of Health Data into 911 Patient Care Records for Chronic Care and Substance Abuse Interventions

September 2021 is National Suicide Prevention Month. In recognition of the vital role of social support services, and following this summer’s announcement by the federal government that it will extend the United States Core Data for Interoperability to include Gender Identity and Social Determinants of Health, Beyond Lucid Technologies (www.BeyondLucid.com) is proud to announce that it has deployed a milestone innovation in Mobile Medical (Fire & Emergency Medical Services) data collection and exchange.

BLT’s MEDIVIEW™ software platform now incorporates longitudinal (“over time”) data, including about patients’ Social Determinants of Health, into the patient care records used to document care in 9-1-1, non-emergency medical transport, and the chronic care settings commonly called Community Paramedicine/Mobile Integrated Health.

This technical achievement was inspired by a stark realization that across many high-need jurisdictions, from New York to Massachusetts to California, legal and political impediments have slowed the implementation of Community Paramedicine-type programs. Nevertheless, research has identified that many chronic illnesses have non-clinical contributing factors, and those not only persist but often have exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. BLT and its partner-clients therefore see value in giving crews context to engage with frequent users of emergency resources and keep them safe. Many calls to Mobile Medical agencies are sparked by underlying insecurities stretching back to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). “Chronically acute” patients, such as those with substance use disorders, face significantly higher risk due to the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs like the Purchase Area Health Connections’ (PAHC) Community Health Worker (CHW) Program, from the Kentucky’s Purchase District Health Department, aim to reach these individuals before a risk becomes an emergency.

The CHW Program focuses on reducing avoidable hospital readmissions, improving health outcomes and identifying and addressing social determinants of health, patient satisfaction, and enhancing health literacy across a variety of cohorts, including patients who have been recently discharged from inpatient hospitalization diagnosed with:

acute myocardial infarction (heart attack)

coronary artery bypass grafting

heart failure

stroke

sepsis

total joint (hip and knee) replacement

pneumonia

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

PAHC’s CHW Program leadership expressed interest in ensuring that their program’s Community Health Workers had access to previous encounter information, including both emergent and non-emergent Social Determinant contributing factors, so that team members could see their patients’ circumstances evolve over time. For example, if the CHW established a care plan to address a particular risk faced by the patient, then during the next encounter, she or he should be able to incorporate past encounter details for use as a starting point to evaluating continued progress.

Another example of living our commitment to facilitate regional longitudinal (“over time”) engagement of high-risk patients: in July 2021, Beyond Lucid Technologies became the first Mobile Medicine (Fire & EMS) technology firm to join the HL7 Gravity Project, a federally funded initiative dedicated to codifying Social Determinants of Health in electronic health records.

According to Jonathon Feit, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Beyond Lucid Technologies: “From Kentucky to the Carolinas to California, the evidence is clear that Social Determinants impact patients’ lives whether or not the regional Fire, EMS, and Public Health department has a formal Community Paramedicine program. MEDIVIEW and the MEDIVIEW BEACON Prehospital Health Information Exchange pioneered the import of Social Determinants of Health data—including the capture and analysis of non-clinical factors like access to food, transportation, housing, mental health, and physical accommodations for both chronic and “chronically acute” substance use disorder patients—on the back of a robust emergency services record because we learned that crews could provide more informed care if they understood the patient’s background.”