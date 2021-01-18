MD Man Arrested for Stealing, Flipping Ambulance

According to a report from WJLA, Augustus Redditt, 52, of Baltimore, Maryland, was charged with vehicle theft, driving under the influence, drug possession, and related traffic offenses after stealing and crashing an ambulance in Dorchester County.

Police say they were contacted just after 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 15, regarding a Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services ambulance that was stolen from outside the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Troopers located the ambulance traveling west on Route 50 in Cambridge. No patients or other passengers were on board the ambulance at the time it was stolen.

According to a report, Redditt activated the ambulance’s emergency equipment to move other vehicles out of the way. He eventually lost control of the ambulance and ran off the road, rolling the ambulance before coming to a rest.

Redditt was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for treatment of his injuries sustained in the crash. After his release from the hospital, he was transported to the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack for processing.